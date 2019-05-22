× Randy Vinyard on the 4th annual Jake Vinyard #JVStrong Memorial Tournament

Bill and Wendy speak with Randy Vinyard. Randy’s son, Jake, took his own life in April 2014. Since then, Randy has spoken out against suicide and started The Jake Vinyard Foundation. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the great kid his son was, why he started The Jake Vinyard Foundation, the 4th annual Jake Vinyard #JVStrong Memorial Tournament, signs of depression, suicide awareness, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.