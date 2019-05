× Patti Vasquez 05.21.19 | Full Show

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti welcomes John Teti, host of the podcast PopMom. Then, Senator Dan Kotowski, President and CEO of ChildServ calls in while on his drive to Springfield. Plus, Steve Boisse, CEO of Day One PACT joins in studio to talk about the not-for-profit agency serving people with developmental disabilities. For more information visit: Day One PACT.

Be sure to keep up with Patti on Twitter! @PattiVasquezCHI