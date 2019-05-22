Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer explores the pitfalls of internet self-diagnosis

The Roe Conn Show is a germ free show, with masks to prove it. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

The doctor is in, Chief Medical Officer & SVP for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss why measles continues to spread throughout the country and how to protect yourself. Dr. Adams also explores why self-diagnosis via internet searches & popular apps is a bad idea and can lead to unwarranted anxiety.

