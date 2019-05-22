× Michael Cohen’s attorney analyzes new charges against Michael Avenatti

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Michael Avenatti with additional financial crimes that involves his former client Stormy Daniels. He’s accused of diverting nearly $300,000 owed to her for a book advance into his own account. Attorney Mike Monico, joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss this case.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3641902/3641902_2019-05-23-004502.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!