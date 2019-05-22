Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R&B star R. Kelly was charged Friday with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. Avenatti, whose clients have included porn star Stormy Daniels, said he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Michael Cohen’s attorney analyzes new charges against Michael Avenatti
Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R&B star R. Kelly was charged Friday with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. Avenatti, whose clients have included porn star Stormy Daniels, said he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Federal prosecutors in New York charged Michael Avenatti with additional financial crimes that involves his former client Stormy Daniels. He’s accused of diverting nearly $300,000 owed to her for a book advance into his own account. Attorney Mike Monico, joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss this case.