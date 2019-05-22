O’Hare supervisor Mac McCall looks back 40 yrs on the day Flight 191 crashed moments after takeoff

Posted 7:13 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, May 22, 2019

Lone fireman walks among wrecked crashed American Airlines DC-10 which crashed on take-off from O'Hare Internationsal Airport on May 25, 1979 in Chicago.(AP Photo/Jewel)

40 years ago this week 273 were killed when American Airlines flight 191 crashed mere seconds after takeoff from O’Hare. The shift operations supervisor that fateful day was Mac McCall, he joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to look back on a day that changed commercial aviation forever.

