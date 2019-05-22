× O’Hare supervisor Mac McCall looks back 40 yrs on the day Flight 191 crashed moments after takeoff

40 years ago this week 273 were killed when American Airlines flight 191 crashed mere seconds after takeoff from O’Hare. The shift operations supervisor that fateful day was Mac McCall, he joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to look back on a day that changed commercial aviation forever.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3641885/3641885_2019-05-23-001025.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!