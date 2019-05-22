Alex Trebek, host of the "Jeopardy!" quiz show, speaks to an audience of primarily media about an upcoming "Jeopardy!" show featuring an IBM computer called "Watson" in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2011. It's the size of 10 refrigerators, and it swallows encyclopedias whole, but an IBM computer was lacking one thing it needed to battle the greatest champions from the "Jeopardy!" quiz TV show - it couldn't hit a buzzer. But that's been fixed, and on Thursday the hardware and software system named Watson played a competitive practice round against two champions. A "Jeopardy!" show featuring the computer will air in mid-February, 2011. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jeopardy! Ruler James Holzhauer’s brother, Ian Holzhauer gives James’ genius shout-out
Ian Holzhauer is an attorney in Naperville and the brother of James Holzhauer, who has been ruling Jeopardy recently. He joins John Williams to share some of the behind-the-scenes insight into the show, and why we don’t know how James is faring now. And, Ian responds to the NewsClick on James’s relentless successes and listeners’ questions about his brother.