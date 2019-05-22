× Jeopardy! Ruler James Holzhauer’s brother, Ian Holzhauer gives James’ genius shout-out

Ian Holzhauer is an attorney in Naperville and the brother of James Holzhauer, who has been ruling Jeopardy recently. He joins John Williams to share some of the behind-the-scenes insight into the show, and why we don’t know how James is faring now. And, Ian responds to the NewsClick on James’s relentless successes and listeners’ questions about his brother.