‘I love what it stands for and I love what we do’ – How an Arlington Heights military widow turned her loss into a movement supporting deployed troops

Posted 2:20 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, May 22, 2019

LCpl. James Stack

The death of LCpl. James Stack in 2010 of Arlington Heights left his 19-year-old wife Katie a widow, their one-year-old daughter Mikayla fatherless.

What started in 2011 as a small effort to send care packages to servicemembers overseas in memory of LCpl. Stack has grown into a massive and hugely successful event in the Northwest suburbs.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with Katie Stack and her family on remembering James, and the growth of Help USA Troops:

Here’s where you can get more information on Help USA Troops: http://helpusatroops.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.