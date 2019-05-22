× ‘I love what it stands for and I love what we do’ – How an Arlington Heights military widow turned her loss into a movement supporting deployed troops

The death of LCpl. James Stack in 2010 of Arlington Heights left his 19-year-old wife Katie a widow, their one-year-old daughter Mikayla fatherless.

What started in 2011 as a small effort to send care packages to servicemembers overseas in memory of LCpl. Stack has grown into a massive and hugely successful event in the Northwest suburbs.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with Katie Stack and her family on remembering James, and the growth of Help USA Troops:

Here’s where you can get more information on Help USA Troops: http://helpusatroops.com/