Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Days Gone & Other Video Game Reviews

Posted 11:48 AM, May 22, 2019, by
Indie Games, Sony, Playstation 4, Xbox, Xbox One, Microsoft, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Zombie, Action Games, Cup Head, Days Gone, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Video Games, Days Gone, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Video Games, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle

Days Gone (Photo Courtesy of: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Video Game Journalist Matt Cabral & Mason give their thoughts on the Playstation 4 game: Days Gone. Matt also gives his thoughts about: Yoshi’s Crafted World. Mason talks about the games she has been playing like: Cup Head & other indie titles.

Follow Matt on Twitter at: Twitter.com/GameGoat for the latest articles and projects Matt is working on

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.