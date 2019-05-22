Days Gone & Other Video Game Reviews
Video Game Journalist Matt Cabral & Mason give their thoughts on the Playstation 4 game: Days Gone. Matt also gives his thoughts about: Yoshi’s Crafted World. Mason talks about the games she has been playing like: Cup Head & other indie titles.
