Dane Neal: The Ultimate Grilling Checklist for Your Weekend

Posted 1:42 PM, May 22, 2019, by

Dane Neal

Bill and Wendy welcome food loving expert Dane Neal on to the show. Dane shares tips for the grill – just in time for your Memorial Day BBQ. Then, Jenny Babyar, a volunteer organizer for the Red, White and BBQ Festival in Westmont joins us over the phone to tell us what people can expect at this year’s festival.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.