Dane Neal: The Ultimate Grilling Checklist for Your Weekend

Bill and Wendy welcome food loving expert Dane Neal on to the show. Dane shares tips for the grill – just in time for your Memorial Day BBQ. Then, Jenny Babyar, a volunteer organizer for the Red, White and BBQ Festival in Westmont joins us over the phone to tell us what people can expect at this year’s festival.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.