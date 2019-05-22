× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.22.19: Poor little Flamingo

Today’s show guests include Randy Vinyard from the Jake Vinyard Foundation and Dane Neal. Wendy finally saw The Who in concert last night and Bill recaps his night at Wrigley Field. Randy Vinyard from the Jake Vinyard Foundation talks about the 4th annual #JVStrong Memorial Tournament. Dane Neal reveals his top grilling tips for Memorial Day. Plus, a flamingo at an Illinois zoo had to be euthanized after a child threw a rock inside its exhibit and accidentally injured it. Should the kid be punished for that? Bill and Wendy discuss this and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.