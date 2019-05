× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.22.19: Sugar Sugar

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy check out Roger Daltrey’s IMDB page. They also talk about how much sugar is in coffee, tea, and soda.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.