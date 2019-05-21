× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/21/19: Brothel Economics, Chicago Business Under Mayor Lightfoot, & Emanuel’s Next Job

It seems like old news that more tariffs were being thrown around between the U.S. and China, but Jon Najarian explained to Steve Bertrand that they are still impacting markets and its evident in the Chinese markets. Kelly Leonard is sharing the economics behind one of the oldest business practices that is still around today, Margaret Mueller is tapping into the pulse of the business scene under Mayor Lightfoot, and Amy Guth found out what former Mayor Emanuel’s next job will be.