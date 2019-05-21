× WGN Radio’s Mary Sandberg Boyle named Director of News and Operations

CHICAGO (May 21, 2019) – WGN Radio announced that Mary Sandberg Boyle has been named as Director of News and Operations beginning Monday, June 3.

“Mary brings us years of success managing high profile talent and a fresh vision for the next generation of WGN Radio,” said Station Manager and Vice President of Content Todd Manley.

Sandberg Boyle’s career in media spans 19 years. A Chicagoland native, she started at WGN Radio in 2015 and helped to launch the station’s weekday morning business show “The Opening Bell”. Most recently she was the Executive Producer and Contributor of the Steve Cochran Show. Previously, Sandberg Boyle was the executive producer on the Steve Dahl Show and then the B96 morning show.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Todd Manley to further evolve the high quality, uniquely Chicago content that WGN Radio delivers on a daily basis,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle. “I’m eager to collaborate with our newsroom as we continue to make local, relevant personal connections with our audience. I love the disruption that has occurred across the media landscape and I’m excited to create and engage in ways that didn’t exist when my career began.”