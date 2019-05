× UPShow Gives Businesses the Power To Create Their Own Netflix

Matt Gibbs, CMO of UPshow, joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio in the heart of downtown Chicago. UPshow wants to change your relationship with screen time and content engagement. Whether your patrons sit at the doctor’s office or at a bar, UPshow has the ability to offer customizable and marketable content inside your place of business. Listen to Matt talk about how the company has evolved since its founding three years ago.