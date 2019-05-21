× The WOW cycle team is helping kids fight cancer by biking 2,499-miles from Los Angeles to Chicago along US Route 66

Stacey Sutter has committed her life to Cal’s Angels. And Organization that was created in honor of her stepson, Cal, that lost his battle with leukemia at age 12. For 10 years Cal’s Angles has been able to bring help and support to thousands of kids with cancer and their families. Stacey is on the road in Oklahoma with the riders taking part in the W.A.R. on Wheels. The WOW cycle team began with a team of 3 small business owners that want to bike 2,499-miles across the country to raise awareness and $2,499,000 in funds to support our mission to help kids fighting cancer. From April to June, the WOW team will bike from Los Angeles to Chicago along the historic US Route 66. Every dollar donated will allow us to help kids fighting cancer through wishes, awareness, and research. You can donate HERE.