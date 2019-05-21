The Top Five@5 (05/21/19): Rep. Jerry Nadler says he will go to the courts to get Don McGahn to testify about the Mueller report, President Trump isn’t happy Fox News hosted a town hall with Mayor Buttigieg, Roseanne admits to making Twitter ‘troll accounts’, and more…

Posted 6:56 PM, May 21, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during a hearing without former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 21st, 2019:

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler promised that he will go to the courts if Don McGahn refuses to testify about Robert Mueller’s report. He also criticized the President, saying that he is trying to “cover up his misconduct.” President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, complained about Fox News’ town hall with Mayor Pete Buttigieg calling it “strange.” Comedian Roseanne Barr admits to TMZ that she has made ‘troll accounts’ on Twitter so she can say what she wants without getting into trouble, and more!

