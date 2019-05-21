The Opening Bell 5/21/19: FOMO Might Actually Be Driving The Economy…
FOMO means “the fear of missing out” – sort of the modern age adaption of “Keeping up with the Joneses”. Ken Novak (VP and Sr. Financial Consultant at Schwab) explained to Steve Grzanich that now we’re in the social media age, people are influenced in the way they spend because of that FOMO. The two discussed how this has shaped the 2019 Modern Wealth Survey. The focus then shifted to North Central College where Connor McGury (Entrepreneur in Residence at North Central College) is bringing student business ideas to life, and the latest is their new Coffee Lab.