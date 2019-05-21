× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.21.19: 40 years since Flight 191, Morehouse College grad and Milton Coronado paints Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

John Williams begins the show with Illinoisans’ tornado stories after a week of rough weather raking through the Midwest. Then, listeners can also relate to one another on what they were doing 40 years ago when they heard about the horrific American Airlines Flight 191 crash. John also wants listeners’ takes on the success James Holzhauer has known since his winning streak began on Jeopardy, and returned this week. His brother, Ian, joins Wednesday. And Trayvon Truss, a Morehouse College Class of 2019 graduate form Chicago, joins the show to talk about the moment he and his classmates heard Robert F. Smith’s announcement Sunday. Finally, Chicago artist Milton Coronado talks about the message that inspired him to paint a mural of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, an expecting mother who was murdered last month.