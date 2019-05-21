#TechTuesday with CNET’s Ashley Esqueda: Scientists have created the loudest-ever underwater sound EVER

Posted 2:39 PM, May 21, 2019, by

A ran of sunlight shines on the submerged section of an iceberg extending out underwater from the exposed tip as it floats in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017. About 90 percent of an iceberg is under the surface of the water. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

It’s time for Tech Tuesday! Every Tuesday, Ashley Esqueda, Senior Editor from CNET, joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Ashley talks about a new artificial intelligence system, developed by Google and Northwestern University, that successfully spotted lung cancer nodules. Plus, Stanford scientists have created a sound so loud it instantly boils water.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.