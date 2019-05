× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.21.19: Sandberg’s the New Boss

We celebrate our fearless leader Mary Sandberg today as she shares some exciting news. Then, live from London WGN’s Dean Richards tells us about his encounter with Sir Elton John and the latest entertainment news. We also welcome back one of our favorite kid’s of the week, Samantha Crump who gives us an update on being 3 years cancer-free! All this and more!