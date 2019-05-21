Roe Conn Full Show (5/21/19): FNC’s Shannon Bream finds the “Bright Side,” the Top Five@5 feat. Roseanne Barr, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, May 21st, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the 40th anniversary of Flight 191 crashing shortly after take-off from O’Hare, Chicago Tribune’s Ally Marotti explains how legalized marijuana legislation is faring in Springfield, Fox News’ Shannon Bream talks about her journey from Miss America-to lawyer-to host of Fox News@Night & her new book “Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters,” Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Northwestern Medicine/The Roe Conn Show Dr. Jim Adams explores the pitfalls of self-diagnosis via the internet & apps, the Top Five@5 feat. Roseanne Barr’s admission to being an internet troll, and ABC7’s Jason Knowles explains how homeshare services can go wrong.
