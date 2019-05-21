Roe Conn Full Show (5/21/19): FNC’s Shannon Bream finds the “Bright Side,” the Top Five@5 feat. Roseanne Barr, and more…

Posted 7:38 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31PM, May 21, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, May 21st, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the 40th anniversary of Flight 191 crashing shortly after take-off from O’Hare, Chicago Tribune’s Ally Marotti explains how legalized marijuana legislation is faring in Springfield, Fox News’ Shannon Bream talks about her journey from Miss America-to lawyer-to host of Fox News@Night & her new book “Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters,” Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Northwestern Medicine/The Roe Conn Show Dr. Jim Adams explores the pitfalls of self-diagnosis via the internet & apps, the Top Five@5 feat. Roseanne Barr’s admission to being an internet troll, and ABC7’s Jason Knowles explains how homeshare services can go wrong.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.