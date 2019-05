× Patti Vasquez 05.20.19 | Music & Comedy Night!

It’s Music Monday!

On this episode on the Patti Vasquez Show, Patti welcomes Comedians: Dwayne Kennedy, Sandrell Ross, Mona Aburmishan and Mickey Housley to the show in honor of her new segment, Comedians of Chicago!

Then, the band, Ludlow performs live in studio! Band members are, Mark Schoeck, Maria Kloess, Josh Noble and Bridget Smith.

