Nick Digilio 5.21.19 | Great Moments in Vinyl gets the Led out, Top 40 Zeppelin Songs, Weird Pop Culture Coincidences,
Hour 1:
+ Do you use “El”, “el” or “L”?
+ Great Moments in Vinyl talk 50 years of Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin II
Hour 2:
+ Top 40 Led Zeppelin Songs
Hour 3:
+ Top 40 Led Zeppelin Songs (cont.)
+ Strange Pop Culture Coincidences
Hour 4:
+ Strange Pop Culture Coincidences (cont.)
+ Chicago’s Best Ice Cream
