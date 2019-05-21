× Nick Digilio 5.21.19 | Great Moments in Vinyl gets the Led out, Top 40 Zeppelin Songs, Weird Pop Culture Coincidences,

Hour 1:

+ Do you use “El”, “el” or “L”?

+ Great Moments in Vinyl talk 50 years of Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin II

Hour 2:

+ Top 40 Led Zeppelin Songs

Hour 3:

+ Top 40 Led Zeppelin Songs (cont.)

+ Strange Pop Culture Coincidences

Hour 4:

+ Strange Pop Culture Coincidences (cont.)

+ Chicago’s Best Ice Cream

