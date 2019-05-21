Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

MVPP: “I Am ALS” reaches over 16,000 supporters in under a year!

Posted 11:45 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00AM, May 21, 2019

Ben Wallach [I Am ALS]

Former Obama White House staffer Brian Wallach alongside a supportive team is leading the charge to find a cure for ALS.  His organization “I AM ALS” kicked off locally in Chicago in May, ALS Awareness Month.  Now, to bring people within and outside the ALS community together is You Shop, We Give where more than 70 Chicagoland stores are coming together to donate 1% of sales to ALS research and care. 

For more information visit: https://iamals.org

