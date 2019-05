× Lower Wacker Live 5-21-19: Special guest commentary from Alderman Ed Bus on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to limit aldermanic privilege

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today we have a special guest! 53rd Ward Alderman Ed Bus stops by to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration speech and her shameful attack on the little old alderman that make this city work.