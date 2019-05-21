× Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics exhibit comes to the Museum of Broadcast Communications

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Vice President of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications, Justin Kulovsek. Justin talks about the museum’s newest exhibit Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics.

Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics opens May 24th through Labor Day at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, 360 N. State Street in Chicago. For more information, visit www.museum.tv.

