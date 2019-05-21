Highlights: Astros 5 – White Sox 1 – 5/21/19

Posted 11:49 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40PM, May 21, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros – May 21, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

