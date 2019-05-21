× Great Moments in Vinyl Celebrates 50 Years of Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin II

Lindsey Cochran and Scott Tipping join Nick Digilio to talk about two landmark albums in music history: “Led Zeppelin” and “Led Zeppelin II”.

Lindsey, Scott and Nick talk about their favorite moments from the albums and the stories surrounding their writing and production.

Great Moments in Vinyl will perform both albums in their entirety on Saturday, May 25th at Martyrs’ (3855 N Lincoln Ave).

