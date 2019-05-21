Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Getting to Yes, And… | Allison Schrager, “An Economist Walks Into A Brothel”

Posted 12:00 PM, May 21, 2019
Kelly talks to economist Allison Schrager about her new book, An Economist Walks Into A Brothel, which looks like at the science and behavior around risk.
