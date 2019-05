× Cochran’s Kid Of The Week: Samantha C.

Our 2016 Kid of the Year, Samantha Crump, has hit a lot of milestones. On July 8th she’ll hit 3 years cancer free from non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. She just finished her 2nd year at nursing school and is about to study abroad in Greece. We’re honored to re-award the Kid of the week to Samantha Crump!