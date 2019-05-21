× Blackhawks Crazy: Know Thy Enemy

On a fresh Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden & Scott King visit with Blackhaws Radio Analyst, Troy Murray, to get his thoughts on the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the decisions the Blackhawks face in the upcoming draft and free agency. Later on, Chris and Scott visit with the creators of the documentary “The Russian Five”, Joshua Riehl and Jenny Feterovich, which premieres in Chicago Thursday. The documentary shows part of Scotty Bowman’s pre-Blackhawks existence. The guys also talk about another longtime ‘Hawks rival being on the brink of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

