Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.21.19: Strawberries Are Delicious

Today’s show guest include CNET Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda and Justin Kulovsek, Vice President of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Bill and Wendy talk about surprise celebrity deaths, The Who, Tom Brady’s stance on Strawberries, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.