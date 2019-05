× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.21.19: Exlporing the dark side of nursery rhymes

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy try to track down the origin of the children’s chant, “Momma had a baby and her head popped off”?. Then, they dig into the alarming past of some of the most popular nursery rhymes.

