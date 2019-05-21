× Amo Amo | Psychedelic Dreamers Find Inspiration From Jim James (My Morning Jacket)

Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann speaks to Psych dream pop band vocalist Love Femme of the group Amo Amo. They are about to hit the stage as openers and the back up band for Jim James (My Morning Jacket) at Chicago’s Riviera Theater on May 23.

Host – Michael Heidemann