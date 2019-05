× Amara Enyia on Mayor Lori Lightfoot “Business as usual is not going to be the case”

Up and coming political star Amara Enyia joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about yesterdays inauguration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Amara Enyia states, “It’ll be interesting to see how the counsel sees this new day and age” referring to the new political state happening here in Chicago.