Wintrust Business Lunch 5/20/19: Mayor Lightfoot on Chicago Business, Gen Z Buying Homes, & Ford Job Cuts

Lori Lightfoot is now officially the Mayor of Chicago but Chicago Inno is still curious to see where her perspective towards business in Chicago will take the city. Steve Bertrand checked in on where Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis see the mayor shaping business scene but also discussed the newest dating app where money is a very important factor. Ilyce Glink is looking at the generation that might be the ones to save the housing market in the near future, and Amy Guth is updating listeners on the 7,000 jobs that will be cut by Ford in order to ready themselves for the future.