× WGN Radio Theatre #388: The Adv. Of Sam Spade, Detective & The Jack Carson Show

Carl Amari and pinch-hitting for Lisa Wolf is WGN Radio news anchor Roger Badesch. Carl and Roger are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 19, 2019. . First episode of the night is: “The Adv. Of Sam Spade, Detective: The Wheel of Life Caper” Starring: Howard Duff; (07-11-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Jack Carson Show” Starring: Howard Duff; (03-05-47).

