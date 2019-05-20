The Top Five@5 (05/20/19): Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago’s 56th mayor, Steve Doocy is on the loose, Morehouse College’s Class of 2019 receives more than a diploma, Meghan McCain spoils ‘GOT’, and more…

This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 5, 2019. In the third to last episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen is suffering from a crisis of confidence. She is short on troops and dragons, short on strategies and short on friends. And her claim to the Iron Throne has weakened upon learning that Jon Snow, in fact, shares her royal Targaryen blood. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, May 20th, 2019:

Lori Lightfoot was sworn in as Chicago’s 56th mayor. Her first major order of business, was to end what is known in the city as ‘aldermanic perogative’. Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy had a tough break during a man-on-the-street segment on ‘Fox & Friends’. Billionaire Robert F. Smith announced during a commencement ceremony at Morehouse College, that he would eliminate the entire Class of 2019’s student debt. Meghan McCain spoils the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’, and more!

