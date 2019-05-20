× The Top Five@5 (05/20/19): Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago’s 56th mayor, Steve Doocy is on the loose, Morehouse College’s Class of 2019 receives more than a diploma, Meghan McCain spoils ‘GOT’, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, May 20th, 2019:

Lori Lightfoot was sworn in as Chicago’s 56th mayor. Her first major order of business, was to end what is known in the city as ‘aldermanic perogative’. Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy had a tough break during a man-on-the-street segment on ‘Fox & Friends’. Billionaire Robert F. Smith announced during a commencement ceremony at Morehouse College, that he would eliminate the entire Class of 2019’s student debt. Meghan McCain spoils the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3641234/3641234_2019-05-21-002034.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!