The Opening Bell 5/20/19: Celebrating A Decade In The Chicago Restaurant Industry

The restaurant scene is cut a throat business with high turnover but Chicago has experienced a lot of success. Steve Grzanich picked out one of the notable players who celebrated the ten year anniversary of Sunda with Billy Dec (Emmy Award winning TV Host, CEO of Rockit Ranch Productions and Owner of Sunda Restaurants) to learn about how he became a Chicago industry veteran and the other projects on the horizon from Rockit Rranch Productions.