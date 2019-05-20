The John Williams NewsClick: Farewell, Game of Thrones!

Posted 12:56 PM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, May 20, 2019

This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 12, 2019. Daenerys has reduced King's Landing to ashes in a dramatic, heart-stopping episode of Game of Thrones, but don't count the city out. Despite the horrifying death and destruction, the city is likely to rebound, over time, and will probably reclaim its glory as the wealthy capital of Westeros. (HBO via AP)

