Broadway In Chicago actor John Ross Bowie (Big Bang Theory, Speechless) and playwright of FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about this exciting new show! The story of Four Chords And A Gun surrounds the 1979 recording session that led to The Ramones album, End of the Century, produced by Phil Spector.