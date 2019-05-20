× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/19/19): Ald. Scott Waguespack looks back on Rahm’s time on the 5th floor, NBC’s Mary Ann Ahern on the new ‘Light’ in Chicago, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 188 (05/20/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Progressive Caucus chairman Ald. Scott Waguespack(32nd) & newly appointed chairman of the powerful Finance Committee about how the future of Chicago under Lori Lightfoot and to rate Rahm Emanuel’s two-terms as mayor. Also joining the show is NBC 5’s veteran reporter Mary Ann Ahern to discuss how Lightfoot will protect herself from the Chicago Way of old. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3640941/3640941_2019-05-20-030341.64kmono.mp3

