× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.20.19: The saga of the missing yogurt…

The mystery of the missing yogurt continues! Dave Eanet is on the lookout for his missing yogurt which vanished from the workplace fridge on Friday…we take a look at the list of the culprits. Then, from the Big Bang Theory actor John Ross Bowie jumps on air to talk about his new show, Four Chords and a Gun happening at Broadway In Chicago.