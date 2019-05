× Staying Healthy As Long As We Can

Stephen Bonner, the former CEO of the Cancer Treatment Centers, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about the changes in the U.S. healthcare system. They discuss the current challenges in healthcare, the pro’s and con’s of Obamacare along with the recent innovations occurring in healthcare.

