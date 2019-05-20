× Single, Married, Divorced- The One Where We Mention Ross & Rachel

Friends and relationships are a topics our three hosts have tackled on and off again but this week they take a different approach. New research shows that men in serious relationships don’t have many friends. Tom doesn’t think that stat applies to him and he explains why. Allison tells us about her trip to Europe and she and Erik reminisce about special-ed prom.

Question 1: Are men missing out on friendship?

Dating Story: Allison’s trip to Europe.

Question 2: Should you date a friend?