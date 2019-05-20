× MVPP: Planting Seeds of Promise gives back to the residents of tent city

Our MVPP of the day Latoya Gates- Vann is an amazing and selfless individual who started a Non for Profit called Planting Seeds of Promise. She is hosting her first event May 25th in tent city. Assisting her will be volunteers and active duty members from the US Navy base in North Chicago. Giving out food, clothes and other necessities for underprivileged residents of tent city.

For more information visit: http://www.PlantingSeedsOfPromise.net