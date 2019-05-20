× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-20-19: “Mayor Lori Lightfoot was sworn in today at Wintrust Arena and shortly after the Chicago Sky went on a 12-0 run to beat the Mystics”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Lori Lightfoot being sworn-in as the new mayor of Chicago (related: Mayor Daley sighting! Mayor Daley sighting!), the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from the Nats, former Cub Jake Arrieta taking on Yu Darvish at Wrigley tonight, the Sox splitting their series against the Jays, Eloy Jimenez being called back up to the major league club before the Sox series in Houston, the Bucks losing to the Raptors and the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs still being played, apparently.