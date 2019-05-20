Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Electronic Dance Music Influential Leader: DJ Destructo

DJ Destructo (Photo Provided By: Destructo)

DJ Destructo is a DJ, Party Promoter & President of Live Style. Even though he wears multiple hats, he still finds time for his first love, and that’s DJ-ing. Destructo joins me to explain how he went from DJ to Executive to becoming one of the leaders in the Electronic music business in North America.

