Karen Conti | Full Show 5/19/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show with the recent events of the Monsanto Roundup trial. Then, clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. N.G. Berrill joins the show to talk about the psychology of the recent Figueroa case. Later, former CEO of the Cancer Treatment Centers Stephen Bonner joins the show to discuss recent U.S. healthcare changes.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

