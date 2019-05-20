× John Kass discusses Mayor Lightfoot’s executive order to limit ‘aldermanic prerogative’

Today, Lori Lightfoot officially became Chicago’s first black female and openly gay mayor. Shortly after being sworn into office, Mayor Lightfoot signed an executive order aimed at aldermen limiting their power known as ‘aldermanic prerogative’. Chicago Tribune Columnist, and host of ‘The Chicago Way’ podcast, John Kass joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss whether this move is the right decision for he newly-elected mayor.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3641225/3641225_2019-05-20-230425.64kmono.mp3

